Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vaccinex.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaccinex by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vaccinex in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vaccinex in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vaccinex has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaccinex (VCNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.