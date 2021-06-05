Zacks: Brokerages Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.51. Core-Mark reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CORE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,267,000 after buying an additional 55,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 116,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CORE opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

