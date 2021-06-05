Zacks: Brokerages Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. GoPro posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPRO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $11.04. 1,967,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,849. GoPro has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $48,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,297.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 9,042 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $87,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,078.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 531,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,264 in the last three months. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

