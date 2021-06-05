Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report $280.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.40 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $186.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total value of $664,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,683,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,373 shares of company stock worth $37,189,369 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $5,270,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $347.03 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $208.54 and a one year high of $406.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.56, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.95.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

