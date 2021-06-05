Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Ping Identity posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PING. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.41.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,749,985 shares of company stock valued at $135,699,646. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ping Identity by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $9,441,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Ping Identity by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after buying an additional 510,111 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Ping Identity by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PING traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. 376,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,322. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.