Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Falcon Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.67. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $436.22 million, a PE ratio of -253.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

