Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

Get Professional alerts:

PFHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens upgraded Professional from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Professional from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Professional from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Professional currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of PFHD stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.07. Professional has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Professional will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $66,059.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $74,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,617.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,841 shares of company stock valued at $363,133 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFHD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Professional by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Professional by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Professional by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Professional by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Professional by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Professional (PFHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.