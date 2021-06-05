Zacks Investment Research Lowers Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADV. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.51 million and a P/E ratio of 15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Advantage Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53.

In other Advantage Solutions news, Director James M. Kilts bought 43,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $478,225.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,468 shares in the company, valued at $222,487.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill L. Griffin bought 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,892.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,642.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 98,585 shares of company stock worth $1,083,544. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advantage Solutions (ADV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.