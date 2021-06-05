Zacks Investment Research Lowers Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange County Bancorp Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank. It provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit and remote deposits. It also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit. Orange County Bancorp Inc. is based in Middletown, New York. “

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Orange County Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCBI opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06. Orange County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.44. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. It accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit, and remote deposits. The company also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit.

