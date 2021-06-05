Zacks Investment Research Lowers Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Separately, Bradley Woods upgraded Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

PFIE stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.15.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Profire Energy by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 833,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Profire Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 192,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

