Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Albany International (NYSE:AIN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Separately, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. Albany International has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $92.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.57.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

