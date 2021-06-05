Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) to “Buy”

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 635 shares of company stock worth $4,209 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after purchasing an additional 651,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,293,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 102.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 846,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 101,735 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

