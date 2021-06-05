Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BASFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of Basf to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. Basf has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -696.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.9124 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is 77.17%.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

