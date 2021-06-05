Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) to “Buy”

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. Equities analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 155,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

