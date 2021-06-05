Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) to “Buy”

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Separately, Bradley Woods upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 million, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.74.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at $224,000. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

