Zeepin (ZPT) Price Down 10% Over Last Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $512,540.91 and $53,364.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00066781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.35 or 0.00297332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00249041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.89 or 0.01132558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,242.86 or 1.00387734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

