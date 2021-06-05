ZeroSwap (ZEE) Market Capitalization Tops $35.90 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $35.90 million and $3.07 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,070,372 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

