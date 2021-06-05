Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells $119,000.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $108.80 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.04 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.35.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on Z. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

