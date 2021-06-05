ZIMBOCASH Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25,069.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $25,069.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00069090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00295568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00238820 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.70 or 0.01192574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,719.90 or 1.00252877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,653 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

