Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL) traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.05 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.10 ($0.33). 7,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 23,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.27.

Zoltav Resources Company Profile (LON:ZOL)

Zoltav Resources Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

