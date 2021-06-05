zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Trading 1.3% Higher

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €236.20 ($277.88) and last traded at €235.60 ($277.18). 10,028 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 9,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at €232.60 ($273.65).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €221.86 ($261.01).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €247.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.20.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

