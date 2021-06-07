-$0.05 EPS Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Sensus Healthcare posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 39.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRTS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities raised Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensus Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.17. 520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,971. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

