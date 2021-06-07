-$0.16 EPS Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKTS. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In other news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 99,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,410,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,370,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,974,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after acquiring an additional 400,137 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,006,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 390,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. 9,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,013. The firm has a market cap of $509.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.77. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

