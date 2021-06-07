$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Banc of California reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BANC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,667.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 16,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $18.05 on Monday. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

