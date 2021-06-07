$0.50 EPS Expected for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Rexnord reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million.

RXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In other Rexnord news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $38,256.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,062 shares of company stock worth $7,401,505. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 26.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of NYSE RXN traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 24,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,513. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

