$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Etsy posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist cut their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.08.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $181,972.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

ETSY traded up $3.95 on Wednesday, hitting $168.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,313. Etsy has a 12 month low of $74.82 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.92.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

