$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.55. NCR posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%.

NCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 1,328.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 81,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 823.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 187,183 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.81. NCR has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

