$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. Qualys posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 385.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 18,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.