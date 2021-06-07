$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Avient posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Avient by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Avient by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Avient by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $51.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.68. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.