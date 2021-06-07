0x (ZRX) Hits Market Cap of $885.34 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. 0x has a total market cap of $885.34 million and $51.84 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002933 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00027640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.90 or 0.01065292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.91 or 0.10329215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00053917 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x (ZRX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 841,921,228 coins. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

