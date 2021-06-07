$1.44 EPS Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Jack in the Box posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,598. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.91. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $67.33 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $60,379,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 177.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after buying an additional 382,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 453.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 220,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,675,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

