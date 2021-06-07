$1.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Magna International posted earnings of ($1.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Shares of MGA stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.23. 28,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,681. Magna International has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $104.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,456,000 after buying an additional 3,635,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,384,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,160,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,183,000 after buying an additional 152,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,238,000 after buying an additional 468,509 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 502.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.