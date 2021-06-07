$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to announce $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.15. Centene reported earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Centene by 42.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Centene by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Centene by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNC stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98. Centene has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $74.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

