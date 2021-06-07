$1.62 EPS Expected for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Gartner reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Gartner stock traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.09. 2,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gartner has a 52 week low of $114.36 and a 52 week high of $239.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,887,776. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Gartner by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

