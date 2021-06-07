$1.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will report earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.90. Vulcan Materials reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.44.

VMC stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.19. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $194.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

