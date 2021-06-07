$105.37 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post sales of $105.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.37 million and the lowest is $103.10 million. Freshpet reported sales of $79.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $433.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $436.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $574.47 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $595.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.54. 290,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,261. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $76.85 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -702.16 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.15.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,744. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,975,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,369,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,233,000 after purchasing an additional 363,951 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

