11,790 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,947,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,094,000 after acquiring an additional 484,536 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,829,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,337,000 after acquiring an additional 794,552 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,810 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

HRB opened at $25.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

