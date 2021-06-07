125,097 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 125,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $171.95. 5,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,389. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.12.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $2,723,547. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

