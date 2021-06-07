$133.71 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will report sales of $133.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.64 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $14.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 810.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $733.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.50 million to $801.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on RHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Truist raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

NYSE RHP traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.28. The company had a trading volume of 547,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,756. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

