$133.71 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2021

Analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will report sales of $133.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.64 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $14.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 810.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $733.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.50 million to $801.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on RHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Truist raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

NYSE RHP traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.28. The company had a trading volume of 547,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,756. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.