$164.09 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will report sales of $164.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.60 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $114.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $642.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $704.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $571.67 million, with estimates ranging from $557.30 million to $604.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.57. 7,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,415. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $139,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,533. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

