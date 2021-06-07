1,890 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCD. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

RCD opened at $147.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $153.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.