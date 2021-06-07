$2.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings of $2.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Kansas City Southern posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,492,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KSU traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $295.60. 785,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,585. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $140.01 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

