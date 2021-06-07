2,054 Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Bought by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,054 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.10. 918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,643. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.08.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

IBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,645.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,696,307.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,364.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

