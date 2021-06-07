206,074 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Bought by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 206,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,000. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 3.0% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 55,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,068,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

