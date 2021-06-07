$22.34 Billion in Sales Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce $22.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.73 billion and the lowest is $19.90 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $20.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $90.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.12 billion to $95.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $93.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.06 billion to $99.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.92. 3,435,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,282. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.48. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $99.59 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $185.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.