$27.82 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to post sales of $27.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.54 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $9.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $119.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.98 million to $119.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $140.02 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $145.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XENT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

NASDAQ:XENT traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,169. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $557.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.60. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 27.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,679,000 after purchasing an additional 801,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,121,000 after buying an additional 89,386 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 66.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 813,684 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,332,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,828,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 54.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 380,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

