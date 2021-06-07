2,796 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Natera by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Natera by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NTRA opened at $97.51 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.70.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $246,253.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,985,275.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,997 shares in the company, valued at $923,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,038 shares of company stock worth $31,533,538. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

