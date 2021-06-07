$3.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.16 and the lowest is $2.95. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 639%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $13.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $14.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.98 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

BHF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.39. 16,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,333. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,588,000 after purchasing an additional 668,542 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $20,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $11,405,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.