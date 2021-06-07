3,014 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $42,325,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $102.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

