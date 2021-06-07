$34.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will report $34.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.62 billion to $38.22 billion. Chevron posted sales of $13.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $133.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.96 billion to $144.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $137.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $116.61 billion to $149.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.88. The stock had a trading volume of 344,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,510,482. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.07. Chevron has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $208.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.